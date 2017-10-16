Gregory Portland ISD receives multiple check donations

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Gregory Portland ISD received a generous donation at Monday's night school board meeting.

Four donors presented checks to the school district with a total sum of more than $100,000. The money will go towards helping the district in their efforts to help students who have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Two of the donors were the Portland Chamber of Commerce and the Portland Rotary Club.

