Gregory-Portland ISD talks tax breaks for Exxon plant

GREGORY-PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - In Portland, residents showed up in force to Tuesday night's Gregory-Portland school board meeting. At issue - possible tax breaks for that proposed $12-Billion Exxon Chemical Plant that may be built there.

The board took no vote on the tax break issue, but that didn't stop people from voicing their opinions about the proposed plant. Our Bill Churchwell was there.

