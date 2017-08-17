Gregory-Portland ISD teachers to receive pay raises

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - The teachers at Gregory-Portland Independent School District are getting a nice surprise this school year.

Classes began Thursday and teachers received word that they will be getting a pay raise.

The district Board of Trustees approved a salary increase with no change to the 2017-2018 tax rate. GPISD teachers, librarians and nurses who have at least four years experience will earn up to an additional $1,200 per year. Those with between five and nine years will receive a $1,500 raise, and those with 10 years or more will receive a $2,000 raise.

The Board approved the pay increase with a unanimous 7-0 vote. Pay increases will be reflected in September paychecks.

