Grief counselors help students understand Sutherland Springs shooting

FLORESVILLE (KIII NEWS) - School districts around Sutherland Springs are prepared to help students cope with this tragedy first thing this morning. Three districts have released statements with information about grief counseling and adjusted protocol.

This response comes after a gunman opened fire Sunday at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, in a rural area outside of San Antonio.

Floresville I.S.D.’s superintendent posted a statement on Facebook last night, ensuring students that grief counselors from both the school and from around San Antonio will be available first thing Monday morning.

Because of the location of the shooting, bus routes were adjusted and they will contact riders affected.

La Vernia Independent School District, along with the Stockdale school district, also posting statements on their Facebook pages.

La Vernia says they will have counselors on each campus at the libraries and high school community room. The district is also adding more police surveillance on all four campuses.

Stockdale High School says there will be grievance counselors from the school, along with help from the city of Stockdale and several educational facilities in San Antonio.

Campus administrators will be meeting with faculty and staff to help with all counseling needs.

