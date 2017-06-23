Grizzly bear numbers increase, protections lifted

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - In Yellowstone National Park. Protections for grizzly bears that have been in place for the last 40 plus years will be lifted this Summer. The move comes after U.S. government officials ruled yesterday grizzlies at the park are no longer threatened. At one time, there were an estimated 50,000 grizzly bears in the U.S. but they were hunted and trapped. Their population was cut down to just 136. Recent numbers show there are roughly 700 grizzlies in Northwestern Wyoming, parts of Montana and Idaho. Their growth is being called one of the greatest achievements in conservation efforts in our country.

