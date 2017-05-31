Grocery store headed to Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local developer is clearing land for a new addition to North Padre Island. It's a shopping center that is set to have a grocery store as it's main attraction.

The future site of the project is near to Seashore Middle Academy. In fact, work has already begun on the site. The developer recently told the Island Moon Newspaper that the foundation work could begin in about six weeks.

No word yet on which grocery chain will call the Island home, but the Island Moon reports the developer has been in talks with companies like Whole Foods and Sprouts.

