KIII
Groundbreaking at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint

Kiii Staff , KIII 1:11 PM. CST January 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Ground was broken Wednesday at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint as they begin construction on new additions to the facility.  

The new facility will include an 8,600 square-foot building, a 4,000 square-foot storage building and a 2,000 square-foot housing building for dog-kennels.

There will also be four commercial lanes and four non-commercial lanes to allow traffic to move smoothly.  

 

