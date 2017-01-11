Groundbreaking at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Ground was broken Wednesday at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint as they begin construction on new additions to the facility.
The new facility will include an 8,600 square-foot building, a 4,000 square-foot storage building and a 2,000 square-foot housing building for dog-kennels.
There will also be four commercial lanes and four non-commercial lanes to allow traffic to move smoothly.
