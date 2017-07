CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for their new facility later today.

The new building will be more than 6,000 square feet. The facility will help expand services to children within 12 South Texas counties.

Today's ceremony starts at 10 at the intersection of Kinney and Waco Street.

© 2017 KIII-TV