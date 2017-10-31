Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Windsor Park Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Independent School District's Bond 2016 projects are moving forward, and those projects include the construction of a brand new Windsor Park Elementary School.

The new building will be eco-friendly, can hold more students and will feature updated technology in the classroom. Construction for the new campus is already underway.

The campus is expected to open in November of 2018.

