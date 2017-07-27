Groundbreaking held for new Children's Advocacy Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Supporters of the local Children's Advocacy Center gathered downtown Thursday for a ceremonial groundbreaking of a newer, bigger facility.
The Center serves as a safehaven for abused children. It will eventually be moving into the new facility just a couple blocks from the old one.
Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns attended Thursday's groundbreaking and came back with the details.
