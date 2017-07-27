KIII
Groundbreaking held for new Children's Advocacy Center

Supporters of the local Children's Advocacy Center gathered downtown Thursday for a ceremonial groundbreaking of a newer, bigger facility.

Brian Burns, KIII 7:18 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

The Center serves as a safehaven for abused children. It will eventually be moving into the new facility just a couple blocks from the old one.
 
Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns attended Thursday's groundbreaking and came back with the details.
 

