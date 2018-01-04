Groundbreaking held for sports complex improvements

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A groundbreaking was held Thursday for improvements at the Oil Belt Little League Park, Little Miss Kickball, and the Boyscout Complex out in Annaville.

All of the complex's irrigation, drainage, and paving will be completely redone and upgraded.

It is a dream come true for all the people who use the facilities every year.

"We've been working and planning this project for a long time, and we were finally able to get the money together, this is a $430,000 project," Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley said.

750 kids are going to be enrolled in the Oil Belt Baseball program this spring with more than 400 children signed up for Little Miss Kickball.

