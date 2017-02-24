Group sets out to raise funds for Aviator Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The South Texas Aviator Memorial Association put on a golf tournament at the Corpus Christi Country Club Friday.

The group is trying to raise funds to create a memorial at Ropes Park on Ocean Drive to honor military aviators.

The group still needs about $20-thousand to break ground on the memorial project.

They are currently selling bricks that will be used for a brick way that will be laid around the memorial.



