Group sets out to raise funds for Aviator Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The South Texas Aviator Memorial Association put on a golf tournament at the Corpus Christi Country Club Friday.
The group is trying to raise funds to create a memorial at Ropes Park on Ocean Drive to honor military aviators.
The group still needs about $20-thousand to break ground on the memorial project.
They are currently selling bricks that will be used for a brick way that will be laid around the memorial.
