Grunts Texas Cantina Host Cookoff

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Grunts Texas Cantina will host their 12th annual pahcanga cook off with food contests, over 140 auction items, kids activities, and plenty of fun.

This event will benefit the Ronald McDonald house all proceeds will go to the organization. The event is open to the public and will be happening from 8 AM - 9 PM at Grunts Texas Cantina located along FM-534.

