GREGORY (KIII NEWS) - Representatives with the Exxon-Mobil plastics manufacturing plant have filed for an air permit to construct a rail-yard.

The application states the facility will emit organic compounds and other small particles and air droplets. If approved, the facility will begin construction and operation of their rail-yard.

Officials say the application will be available for public review at the Bell Wittington Library.

