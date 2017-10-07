Gulf Coast Humane Society hosts festival

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - H-E-B and Smucker's are hosting the Pet Pawfest at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

The festival includes a cat agility competition, kitty yoga, dog yoga and a critter's petting zoo. For the humans, there's vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment.

Pets are also available for adoption! All funds raised during this event go directly to the GCHS and it's pets.

The festival continues until 10 P.M. on Saturday, the seventh and 11 A.M to 10 P.M. on Sunday, the eighth.

