Gulf Coast Humane Society preps for annual fundraiser

In 1998 Tom Keeler and his wife Cora Keeler donated the state of the art facility that the Gulf Coast Humane Society currently facilitates in and each year they are honored through the non profit's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Sponsorships and spots for players are still available for the event. just go to their website here to sign up.

The golf tournament kicks off Monday, March 23rd from the Corpus Christi Country Club.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV