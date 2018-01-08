KIII
Close

Gulf Coast Humane Society preps for annual fundraiser

Adopt a furry friend in need or sign up for the annual Tom Keeler Memorial golf tournament!

Heather Guajardo, KIII 9:49 AM. CST January 08, 2018

In 1998 Tom Keeler and his wife Cora Keeler donated the state of the art facility that the Gulf Coast Humane Society currently facilitates in and each year they are honored through the non profit's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Sponsorships and spots for players are still available for the event. just go to their website here to sign up.

The golf tournament kicks off Monday, March 23rd from the Corpus Christi Country Club.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories