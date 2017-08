CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Today is the day! You can help the Gulf Coast Humane Society during a special telethon that you can see right here on TV-3.

Sharon Ray with the Gulf Coast Humane Society joined us on 3 News First Edition with a preview.

The telethon airs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

