Gulf Coast Humane Society tries to clear the kennels during national event

(Photo: Angeline, Jillian)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Across the country, animal shelters worked to "clear the kennels". The event helps find forever homes for the dogs and cats.

Locally, the Gulf Coast Humane Society opened their doors to the public to help residents find a new member for their family.

Adoption fees are usually $150 dollars but were reduced to only $25 dollars for pets that have been in the shelter for over 30 days.

Officers with the CCPD, were over at the animal care center helping those pets find homes as well.

