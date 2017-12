CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB is hosting its 29th annual feast of sharing event Saturday at 10 a.m. at the American Bank Center. All residents of the Coastal Bend are welcome to this massive feast provided by HEB.

The event is the perfect recipe for the holiday season by bringing families closer, as well as the community. The event will include HEB Pharmacy team providing free flu shot, as well as a free holiday meal.

Those who also would like to help volunteer will have the chance to lend a helping hand this Christmas season. The event will continue until 3 p.m.

