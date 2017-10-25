H-E-B on Alameda welcomes Curbside Grocery Pickup

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB staff welcomed their first customer with flowers and gifts Wednesday morning to celebrate their official opening of curbside pickup.

Currently, Corpus Christi has curbside pickup at the Saratoga, Staples, and at the Flour Bluff location but this is the first time the curbside pickup with be available in the Alameda area.

Customers in the Coastal Bend have already used the curbside pickup, and Beth Hattox says "We tried it at the Saratoga store, but we live near here, so we are delighted to have this service here. It's wonderful, we always get what we want, the produce that the shopper picks out is super, and we don't have to spend all our energy wondering around the store. So it's great!"



Consumers will now have the choice to order groceries online and pick the groceries up from their car. All customers have to do is sign up at HEB and order the groceries.

Curbside pick up is currently between 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

