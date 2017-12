CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Thousands of people were able to give thanks and share a holiday meal today, all thanks to the annual tradition of the H-E-B's Feast of Sharing.

This is the 29th year the dinner was held, for HEB, it's a way to bring family, friends, and neighbors together while showing appreciation to its loyal customers.

The kitchen started bright and early cooking 4,000 lbs. of ham, 6,000 lbs. of green beans and mash potatoes, 12,000 dinner rolls, and 1,000 apple pies.



