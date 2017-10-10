Habitat for Humanity annual fundraiser

Thursday, October 12th Habitat For Humanity will host their annual fundraiser all to help build homes for locals in need. This year a portion of proceeds will also go towards Harvey relief efforts. Enjoy food by the Mustangs, music by Cruise Control and much more.

To purchase tickets through their website click here.

To check out the facebook event page click here.

