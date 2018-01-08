Habitat for Humanity volunteers building in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A group of volunteers who had planned to work in Alice are in Corpus Christi instead to help build four homes with Habitat for Humanity.

"A lot more fun than I thought it would be being out here actually working on something that's going to be mine," said Marcos Gonzalez, who is receiving a home.

Gonzalez is a blood chemist with a wife and two young children. Gonzalez and his wife had been house hunting for some time before realizing they qualified for a Habitat home.

"For us to actually be getting something that we'd be paying toward, that was going to be ours, is such a relief," Gonzalez said.

For the Care-A-Vanners it was by luck they ended up in Corpus Christi.

"This group of Care-A-Vanners signed up for a build in Alice, Texas," Roger Harvey said.

After conferring, the Habitat officials asked the volunteers to do a different build.

The group will stay until they finish the close-in of all the houses, which means walls, roof, and siding. The volunteers are provided with free hookups for their RV's at a nearby RV park along I-37. All of the volunteers have made the Habitat builds part of their retirement.

Habitat officials said the Care-A-Vanners came at the right time since much of their support has gone toward Hurricane Harvey relief.

