Habitat for Humanity's 'Raise the Roof' event Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Habitat for Humanity's annual "Raise the Roof" event kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

Family tickets will include various free activities, two free drinks, food from the Mustangs and music by Cruise Control.

Organizers of the event hope to raise enough funds to build five houses this year for local families in desperate need of shelter.

Parts of this year's proceeds will go toward Harvey relief efforts, which will allow for the long-term rebuilding of affected communities.

To buy tickets, you can go to their website.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV