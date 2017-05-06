Half Pint Library Book Donation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Non-profits and teachers are donating books from the Half Pint Library book drive. Half Price Books in Corpus Christi expects to receive around 7000 books and according to their website, they will match each book that is donated. The donations are being collected to distribute to organizations that help children in need, to promote reading among youth.
