CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For 30-years, HALO flight has provided on-site medical needs for many folks of the Coastal Bend regardless if they're unable to pay.

They are holding a casino themed fundraiser called "The 4th Annual Sky High Rollers Casino Night", it'll be a night of fun for a very good cause.

It will take place Saturday, February 25 at L&F Distributors.

