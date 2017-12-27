Hannah Overton announces on Facebook that she's pregnant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hannah Overton, a Texas mother who was exonerated after serving seven years in prison, announced recently on Facebook that she's expecting.

On Dec. 16, Overton posted that the day marked three years since she got out of jail. She declared it her "Freedom Day" and chose that day to announce her pregnancy.

Overton had been sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in connection with the death of four-year-old foster child Andrew Burd, who she and her husband planned to adopt. Burd had died the year before from high levels of sodium in his body. Prosecutors said Overton force-fed Burd spicy seasoning and water, but defense attorneys said the death was accidental.

Overton was given a life sentence and spent seven years in prison before the state's highest criminal court overturned her conviction in 2014, saying that her trial lawyers were ineffective. Her case was sent back to Nueces County and in 2015, then-District Attorney Mark Skurka dropped her case.

In May of 2017, current District Attorney Mark Gonzalez officially declared Overton innocent.

In her Dec. 16 Facebook post, Overton said, "Three years ago today I woke up in a cell for the last time and got to hug my kids for the first time in over 7 years! As I look back at all God has done I am beyond amazed. My innocence has been proven and I was declared actually innocent!"

"My family is doing well, with my oldest in college and a new surprise on the way! We are so excited about this gift from God!!!" she wrote.

