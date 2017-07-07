Happening Next Friday: March of Dimes Community Baby Shower

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Join KIII and the March of Dimes for our 4th Annual Community Baby Shower at our studios 5002 SPID from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Together we are working to support the moms and babies of the Coastal Bend to encourage women to do all they can to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.

Donations will be used as incentives for parents to attend prenatal education postpartum support programs. Right here in Corpus Christi babies are struggling because they were born prematurely or with birth defects.

Nueces County’s preterm birth rate in 2014 was 14.4%, well over the State average of 12.3%.

1 in 10 babies are born too soon in the United States. Premature birth is the #1 killer of babies.

