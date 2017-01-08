Harbor Bridge Project to Affect Traffic On Lipan And Comanche Streets

(Photo: Adamez, Carlos)

CORPUS CHRISTI (CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI) - The City of Corpus Christi Traffic Engineering office advises residents on Sunday, January 8, 2017 and for one day only, weather permitting, contractors will be working on both the Lipan Street and the Comanche Street Crosstown Express (Hwy 286) bridges. During this period, both bridges will be closed to traffic.

Westbound Lipan Street and Comanche Street traffic will be detoured onto northbound Brownlee Boulevard, then onto westbound Leopard Street and then to southbound Culberson Street to Lipan Street or Comanche Street. Eastbound Lipan Street and Comanche Street traffic will be detoured onto southbound Culberson Street, and then onto northbound Brownlee Boulevard to Lipan Street and Comanche Street.

Traffic control devices will guide motorists through the work site. Drivers should expect delays and if possible, seek alternate routes or avoid the area.