Harbor Bridge utility project will cause road closures

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - AEP will begin a required utilities project for the new Harbor Bridge on Sunday, March 5. Work will be done from 7 a.m.

Comanche Street and Lipan Street will be closed between Culberson Street and Mexico Street.

Mestina Street will be closed from Coke Street to Culberson Street.

The westbound exterior lane of Antelope Street will be closed from Cleveland Street to Mestina Street.

Northbound lanes of Brownlee Boulevard will be detoured as they approach Comanche Street.

All work is weather permitting and motorists are urged to be aware of the lane closures, consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices and to slow down in the work zones.

