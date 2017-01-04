KIII
Harbor Lights Christmas Tree take down

The Harbor Lights Christmas Tree is a giant symbol of the holiday season here in Corpus Christi.

KIII 11:01 PM. CST January 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Harbor Lights Christmas Tree is a giant symbol of the holiday season here in Corpus Christi. Thursday that tree is coming down for the season. 
 
The work is leading to some traffic changes in the Downtown area. Starting at 7:30am Northbound and Southbound Shoreline Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between John Sartain Street and Taylor Street. 
 
Motorists should expect delays and plan to take an alternate route. 


