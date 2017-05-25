Harry joins CCPD as department's newest K-9 unit

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department welcomed its newest member Thursday -- a K-9 unit named Harry!

Harry may look sweet, but this two-and-a-half year old Belgian Malinois is trained to find narcotics and find missing people. He is replacing a K-9 that recently retired.

Find out more about Harry and his new handler, Josie, on 3News at 6 p.m.!

© 2017 KIII-TV