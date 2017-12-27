Harvey-damaged Rockport Center for the Arts to reopen soon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Rockport Center for the Arts was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey, but they received good news Wednesday. The facility will be back up and running soon.

The Texas Commission on the Arts awarded the Center a $15,000 check as part of the Commission's Harvey Art Relief grants.

The Center's roof was blown off during the storm, and many pieces of art were destroyed because of Harvey. An insurance company declared the building a total loss and fundraising efforts began to rebuild the Center.

