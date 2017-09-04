KIII
Harvey flood victim remembered by friend

So far the death toll from Harvey has been put at 60 people - most of them from the Houston area. We're learning more about one of those victims.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - So far the death toll from Harvey has been put at 60 people - most of them from the Houston area. We're learning more about one of those victims. 
 
You may have heard about the family of 6 who drowned when the van they were in was swept away by flood waters in Houston. Turns out the patriarch of that family was from Corpus Christi. 
 
Our Michelle Pedraza has more. 

