Harvey survivors trailer home stolen, found by CCPD

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 85-year-old veteran Miguel Cortez lost his home to Hurricane Harvey and on Wednesday, Dec. 27, the trailer he received to live in was stolen.

The 40-foot trailer was taken from south of Doughty and 12th Street in Rockport. Thankfully, a tip to the Corpus Christi Police Department helped officers locate the trailer behind an apartment complex in Annaville.

"Well, it's too bad," Cortez said. "A lot of people take advantage of poor people."

At this time no arrests have been made.

