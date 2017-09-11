Harvey's impact on CCISD

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hurricane Harvey shut down several schools along the Coastal Bend. But last week the Corpus Christi Independent School District started the new school year and opened their doors for those displaced.

Monday during a meeting the CCISD school board passed several resolutions involving teacher pay during the week delay and what to about missed days due to Harvey.

Our Taylor Alanis reports.

© 2017 KIII-TV