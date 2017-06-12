TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hazmat crew shuts down road
-
Young Man Pistol Whipped and Robbed Overnight
-
VIDEO: Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak
-
Funeral for Gabriel Bernal
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Construction for Harbor Bridge project begins June 12
-
Police investigate shooting on Marguerite Street
-
Tride rideshare service leaving Corpus Christi
-
Neighbors concerned about Horse's health
-
Wrestlers hold matches to benefit charity
More Stories
-
D.C., Maryland attorneys general to file a lawsuit…Jun 12, 2017, 11:20 a.m.
-
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in…Jun 10, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
-
Someone to Know: Roger Narvaez fighting for his communityJun 12, 2017, 5:38 p.m.