Head of South Texas Drug Task Force resigns

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The man in charge of the South Texas Drug Task Force, Willie Vera, said he has resigned for personal reasons.

Vera was commander of the Task Force, which is based out of Kleberg County. The new commander, Tom Roddy, has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

Roddy said the Task Force is also looking for four additional agents -- an administrative supervisor, two interdiction officers and one investigator. Anyone who is interested can apply in person at the Kleberg County Attorney's Office.

