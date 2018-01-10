NUECES COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a near head on collision along the 1300 block of FM 43 near the London ISD.

DPS Troopers say the driver of an SUV was headed eastbound on FM43 and an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound. The driver of the SUV for some reason veered into the oncoming lane and ran into the 18-wheeler.

The truck was blocking east and westbound FM 43, the road had been closed in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene.

At least one person was trapped for a short time, they were taken to the hospital. There is no word on how severe the injuries are. Stay with 3News for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 KIII-TV