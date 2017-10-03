KIII
Head out for a night of stars during the annual Carnaval de las Estrellas

Join the Hispanic Women's Network of Texas for their annual tribute to leaders in our community.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:48 AM. CDT October 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Corpus Christi police Chief Mike Markle along with Dr. Kelly Quintanilla, head of the Island University, will be among those honored this during the annual Carnaval de las Estrellas.

