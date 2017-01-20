Close Head out to the annual NCMS Health Fair Christus Spohn health systems and Driscol Children's hospital are just some of the groups looking to help people get and stay healthy. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:44 AM. CST January 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The next NCMS Health Fair will be January 21st, 2017 at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall. For more information about the 2017 fair, call 361-884-5442 or email Susan http://sdavis@nuecesmedsociety.org (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Protesters gathered in front of Federal Courthouse Jan 20, 2017, 6:58 p.m. Livestock Show steer contest dedicated to late… Jan 20, 2017, 6:48 p.m. Contractor issues, weather causes delay for M&G… Jan 20, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
