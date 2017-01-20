KIII
Head out to the annual NCMS Health Fair

Christus Spohn health systems and Driscol Children's hospital are just some of the groups looking to help people get and stay healthy.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:44 AM. CST January 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The next NCMS Health Fair will be January 21st, 2017 at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall. For more information about the 2017 fair, call 361-884-5442 or email Susan http://sdavis@nuecesmedsociety.org

(© 2017 KIII)


