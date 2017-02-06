Health District offering free STD screenings for students

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Public Health District is offering free HIV/STD testing from February 1st - February 14th. The goal is to gain a better understanding over what STD's are affecting the younger demographic.



In 2015 673 cases of Chlamydia were reported as well as 157.6 cases of Gonorrhea, and 10.8 cases of HIV, the numbers that were gathered did not reflect groups of any age which prompted the health district to conduct the free testing for the youth.



Adrian Gutierrez with the health district says that the purpose of the free screening is to "educate the youth" and teach them to "avoid risky behavior".



To take advantage of the free service a valid student ID is required. Results may take up to one week and all testing is confidential.

KIII