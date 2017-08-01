Health experts adovcate for safer sex to prevent Zika spread

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - Doctors say the one of the main ways to prevent the spread of Zika is safer sex after it was discovered that virus can also be transmitted through bodily fluid.

Texas A&M South has partnered up with Driscoll Health System along with Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District to hand out prevention kits that contain material on the virus, mosquito repellent, protective baby clothing and condoms.

They say pregnant women pose a greater risk because the virus can be passed on to her unborn child. Last year two cases of Zika were reported to be sexually transmitted.

Some of the most common symptoms of the virus include fever, rash, headaches and muscle pain but health experts say that 80 percent of people show no side effects. The virus can have negative effects on women who are pregnant. babies who are exposed to the virus can face life-long developmental problems

For more information call 1-866-524-1408.

