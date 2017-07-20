Health Fair for the Whole Family at First United Methodist Church in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - This is all made possible through generous grants from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and Driscoll Children’s Hospital. This event is unique in what it offers to the residents living on the north side of the Nueces River. There is no charge to participants. Come to the Health Fair to gain control of your personal health or learn how to deal with healthcare issues of family members and leave feeling informed, empowered, and enriched. Caring, professional personnel will be on hand to provide screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, hearing and vision loss, proper dental care, mammography needs, and depression. There will be an area addressing parenthood, including information about pregnancy, breastfeeding, infant and child nutrition, and effective discipline for various ages. In the parking lot, Texas A & M will be providing vehicle emissions testing to detect problems that could negatively impact the health of everyone. Additionally, area service providers will offer information on a variety of community resources for rehabilitative and assisted living options, plus nutrition and weight management guides. A host of other information booths will be a part of this life-giving, fun event. The event is Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for fun, free goodies and a ton of great information. Click here for more information.
