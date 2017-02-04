Healthy families, healthy communities

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M and CCISD have teamed up for a Healthy Families, Healthy Community expo.
Mary Carroll High School hosted their second event on Saturday.
Guests were given to opportunity to take a variety of health screenings and receive tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Organizers said it's important to understand all your health readings and in order to properly change your health habits.
