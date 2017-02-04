KIII
Healthy families, healthy communities

HEALTH EXPO 2

Kiii Staff , KIII 11:09 PM. CST February 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M and CCISD have teamed up for a Healthy Families, Healthy Community expo.
 
Mary Carroll High School hosted their second event on Saturday.
 
Guests were given to opportunity to take a variety of health screenings and receive tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
 
Organizers said it's important to understand all your health readings and in order to properly change your health habits.
 

(© 2017 KIII)


