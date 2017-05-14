Hearing scheduled for accused murderer Joseph Tejeda

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS - Accused killer Joseph Tejeda was already in jail on a burglary charge when he was charged with Breanna Wood's murder.

Another inmate told authorities Tejeda confessed to killing Wood.

Tejeda's defense team has a special hearing that could make a big change in the case.

His defense attorney wants the Nueces County District Attorney's office removed from the case completely.

