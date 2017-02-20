KIII
Heart Bypass Surgery

Dr. Gregg Silverman explained symptoms, the surgery, and recovery of bypass surgery.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:44 AM. CST February 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is a type of surgery that improves blood flow to the heart.

