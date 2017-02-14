Heart Disease Remains Number One Killer In Women And Men

Eating right and staying active are the key components to avoiding any risk of heart disease. and doctors are encouraging people to take a proactive approach in both areas in order to get control of their health.

In fact when it comes to dieting correctly doctor's say to watch out for sodium based products, because they are contributing factor to high blood pressure which leads to heart disease. Following a healthy regimen can even lower a person's risk at heart disease by fifty percent.

The American Heart Association estimates that someone dies from heart disease every 90 seconds.

