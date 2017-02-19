CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Pediatric patients and their families gathered at the First Christian Church Saturday for "Fiesta for Heart month".

It was a fun way to recognize something serious.

Party-goers played games and other activities.

The hospital said the fiesta is a good way for patients to enjoy a time away from the health clinic.

The celebration also took the time to remember loved ones who lost their battle with heart defects and thank the dedicated health professionals who work with the patients every day.

