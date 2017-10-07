Heart Walk in Downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Thousands of walkers joined together for the Coastal Bend Heart Walk on Saturday morning. The walk benefits the research and work of the American Heart Association.
Also at the event was CPR demonstrations, live entertainment and giveaways.
Both individual walkers and teams walked three miles to improve their heart health while raising money and awareness of heart disease and disorders.
